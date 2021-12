Court threatens to freeze Adamawa govt’s salary accounts over N84m debt

The post Court threatens to freeze Adamawa govt’s salary accounts over N84m debt first ... Prompt News - A Federal High Court, Abuja, has threatened to grant an Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) suit, seeking an order to freeze the Adamawa State [...]The post Court threatens to freeze Adamawa govt’s salary accounts over N84m debt first ...



News Credibility Score: 99%