Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Okorocha: NUC hands over Mbadiwe varsity operating licence to Imo govt
The Punch
- Okorocha: NUC hands over Mbadiwe varsity operating licence to Imo govt
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Mbadiwe Varsity Ownership Tussle: NUC Hands Operating License To Imo Govt
The Guardian:
NUC hands over Mbadiwe varsity operating license to Imo govt
Information Nigeria:
Okorocha Loses Mbadiwe University To Imo Government
PM News:
Kingsley Mbadiwe University now owned by Imo people: Uzodimma - P.M. News
Republican Nigeria:
Okorocha loses Mbadiwe University to Imo Govt
Instablog 9ja:
IMO ex-gov Rochas Okorocha has lost the battle for the ownership of Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University to Imo state government after the operating certificate for the university was handed over to Imo State Government by NUC
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Okorocha loses Mbadiwe University to Imo Government | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
Okorocha Reacts After Losing University to Imo State Government
More Picks
1
Buhari sends heads of Nigeria’s security, intelligence agencies to Sokoto, Katsina States over rising insecurity, says Presidency -
Global Upfront,
24 hours ago
2
Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Purchased Toyota Camry With N2650 In Osun -
The Genius Media,
18 hours ago
4
Court threatens to freeze Adamawa govt’s salary accounts over N84m debt -
Prompt News,
18 hours ago
5
Okorocha: NUC hands over Mbadiwe varsity operating licence to Imo govt -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
6
Yobe police command denies claim of troops rescuing 20 police officers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
Lagos shuts 34 medicine outlets -
The Guardian,
18 hours ago
8
Full list: UNILAG releases cut-off marks for 2021-2022 admissions -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
9
IPOB clears air on ESN kidnapping two Chinese in Imo -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
10
Marriage Was Not Designed To Make You Happy - Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo Speaks (Video) -
Tori News,
22 hours ago
