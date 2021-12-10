Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Purchased Toyota Camry With N2650 In Osun The Genius Media - Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Purchased Toyota Camry With N2650 In Osun—The Police Command in Osun has arrested one Ibrahim Abdulazeez, 30, who allegedly purchased a Toyota Camry 2010 model for N2,650 from a car dealer in Osogbo, Osun State. The ...



News Credibility Score: 50%