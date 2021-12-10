News at a Glance

Europe’s week: Scholz inauguration, French EU presidency and Ukraine warnings

This week Olaf Scholz took his oath of office at the Bundestag on Wednesday as he became Germany’s new chancellor. Nigeria Breaking News - 9News NigeriaThis week Olaf Scholz took his oath of office at the Bundestag on Wednesday as he became Germany’s new chancellor.



News Credibility Score: 21%



