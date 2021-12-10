News at a Glance

BASA dispute: FG reduces Emirates Airline frequencies to Nigeria

The post BASA dispute: FG reduces Emirates Airline frequencies to Nigeria first appeared on ... Prompt News - By Harry Awurumibe, Editor Abuja Bureau Less than one week after it resumed flights operation in and out of Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) [...]The post BASA dispute: FG reduces Emirates Airline frequencies to Nigeria first appeared on ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



