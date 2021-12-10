News at a Glance

APC officially zones 2023 Presidential ticket to South

The Chairman, APC CaretakerExtraordinary Convention Planning Committee, His Exc. Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State has announced the Party zoning arrangement ahead of 2023 Read more

9News Nigeria Nigeria Breaking News - 9News NigeriaThe Chairman, APC CaretakerExtraordinary Convention Planning Committee, His Exc. Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State has announced the Party zoning arrangement ahead of 2023 Read more9News Nigeria



News Credibility Score: 21%



