Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Youth group prays court to sack Buni as APC convention chair — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - Youth group prays court to sack Buni as APC convention chair — NEWSVERGE

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Youth group prays court to sack Buni as APC convention chair Prompt News:
Youth group prays court to sack Buni as APC convention chair
Youth group prays court to sack Buni as APC convention chair The Eagle Online:
Youth group prays court to sack Buni as APC convention chair
Group asks court to sack Buni as APC convention chair - P.M. News PM News:
Group asks court to sack Buni as APC convention chair - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) - Correct NG, 24 hours ago
2 Your money should be submitted to your husband before you spend a dime out of it. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 FFK's estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu calls out his pastor who called her 'Delilah' and 'Vashti' while they were still married - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 "God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 2023: ACF identifies what southeast leaders must do if they want to produce Nigeria's president - Legit, 20 hours ago
7 Check out how socialite Prettymike pulled up at actress Eniola Badmus's 20 years on stage celebration (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Video: Simi – So Bad Ft. Joeboy - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
9 EXCLUSIVE: Otedola acquires additional stake in First Bank Holdings to become undisputed largest shareholder - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
10 "I need you to run right back to me, Kimberly" – Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian in recent performance(video) - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info