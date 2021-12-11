Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UK hopeful Buhari’ll sign electoral bill
News photo The Punch  - The United Kingdom has said it hoped that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), will assent to the Electoral Act 2010 (Amendment) Bill transmitted to him by the Federal Government.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UK Hopeful Buhari Will Sign Electoral Bill Infotrust News:
UK Hopeful Buhari Will Sign Electoral Bill
UK hopeful Buhari’ll sign electoral bill Affairs TV:
UK hopeful Buhari’ll sign electoral bill
UK Govt Speaks On Signing Of Electoral Bill By Buhari Naija News:
UK Govt Speaks On Signing Of Electoral Bill By Buhari


   More Picks
1 Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Purchased Toyota Camry With N2650 In Osun - The Genius Media, 21 hours ago
2 Court threatens to freeze Adamawa govt’s salary accounts over N84m debt - Prompt News, 21 hours ago
3 Big Brother Africa set to return after a 7-year hiatus - Pulse Nigeria, 18 hours ago
4 Yobe police command denies claim of troops rescuing 20 police officers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Lagos shuts 34 medicine outlets - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
6 Victim of Sokoto bandit attack dies in hospital after narrating how her mother and children burnt to death in the bus attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Full list: UNILAG releases cut-off marks for 2021-2022 admissions - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Jimoh Ibrahim Loses Appeal Over AMCON N69.4bn Debt - Independent, 21 hours ago
9 Ivory Coast Ambassador Must Answer For Wrongful Incarceration Leading To Itunu Babalola's Death ―National Assembly - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
10 Singer Skiibii laments over electricity bill he was given - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info