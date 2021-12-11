Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Why I wasn’t with my wife in labour room - Harrysong | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- Singer, Harrison Okiri-Harrysong, became a father on Thursday, December 9, 2021, when his wife, Alex, gave birth to a baby girl in faraway Malta while he was
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Why I wasn’t with my wife in labour room — Harrysong
Infotrust News:
Why I Wasn’t With My Wife In Labour Room — Harrysong
Tori News:
Why I Wasn’t With My Wife In Labour Room — Nigerian Singer, Harrysong
More Picks
1
Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Purchased Toyota Camry With N2650 In Osun -
The Genius Media,
15 hours ago
3
Wizkid: I knew ‘Made In Lagos’ would be a huge success, cost me three years to produce -
Lailas News,
19 hours ago
4
"God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
5
Court threatens to freeze Adamawa govt’s salary accounts over N84m debt -
Prompt News,
15 hours ago
6
Nigeria needs gas for accelerated industrial development –NGA President -
The Point,
23 hours ago
7
Video: Simi – So Bad Ft. Joeboy -
Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
8
"I need you to run right back to me, Kimberly" – Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian in recent performance(video) -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
9
Abducted Monarch found dead, 4 gunned down in Imo Community -
Daily Trust,
22 hours ago
10
Full list: UNILAG releases cut-off marks for 2021-2022 admissions -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
