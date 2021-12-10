Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I won’t withdraw petition against Soludo –Andy Uba
The Punch  - The All Progressives Congress in Anambra State has said that it will pursue the governorship elections at the tribunal because it has enough evidence that the elections were manipulated.

