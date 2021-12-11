Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Umahi Suspends Perm Sec, Accountant Over Non-Payment Of Workers’ Salaries
News photo Leadership  - Ebonyi State Governor Chief David Umahi has ordered the suspension of the permanent secretary, ministry of local government, chieftaincy matters and rural

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Umahi suspends perm sec over delay in salary payment The Punch:
Umahi suspends perm sec over delay in salary payment
Gov Umahi Suspends Perm Sec Over Delay In Workers Salary Payment Naija News:
Gov Umahi Suspends Perm Sec Over Delay In Workers Salary Payment
Umahi Suspends Perm Sec Over Delay In One Month Salary Global Village Extra:
Umahi Suspends Perm Sec Over Delay In One Month Salary
Why FG/ASUU agreements are being delayed – Perm Sec MetroStar Nigeria:
Why FG/ASUU agreements are being delayed – Perm Sec


   More Picks
1 Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Purchased Toyota Camry With N2650 In Osun - The Genius Media, 16 hours ago
3 Court threatens to freeze Adamawa govt’s salary accounts over N84m debt - Prompt News, 17 hours ago
4 Lagos shuts 34 medicine outlets - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
5 Video: Simi – So Bad Ft. Joeboy - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
6 Abducted Monarch found dead, 4 gunned down in Imo Community - Daily Trust, 1 day ago
7 COVID-19 cases rise by 181 percent in 24 hours, says NCDC - The Nation, 10 hours ago
8 Full list: UNILAG releases cut-off marks for 2021-2022 admissions - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 IPOB clears air on ESN kidnapping two Chinese in Imo - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 Marriage Was Not Designed To Make You Happy - Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo Speaks (Video) - Tori News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info