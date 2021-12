Bullies are destroying Nollywood –Halima Abubakar The Punch - In the wake of the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lagos, who was bullied by his schoolmates, actress, Halima Abubakar, took to her Instagram page to state that she had also being a victim of bullying, both in school and Nollywood.



