Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No one is happy anymore - Gov Ortom laments state of nation
News photo Daily Post  - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has lamented that Nigerians are currently in pain over the state of the nation ranging from deteriorating security

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

INSECURITY: No One Is Happy Anymore – Gov Ortom Laments State Of Nation Naija Loaded:
INSECURITY: No One Is Happy Anymore – Gov Ortom Laments State Of Nation
No One Is Happy Anymore – Ortom Laments State Of Nation Information Nigeria:
No One Is Happy Anymore – Ortom Laments State Of Nation
State Of The Nation: No One Is Happy In Nigeria – Gov Ortom Laments Anaedo Online:
State Of The Nation: No One Is Happy In Nigeria – Gov Ortom Laments


   More Picks
1 Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Purchased Toyota Camry With N2650 In Osun - The Genius Media, 19 hours ago
2 Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Court threatens to freeze Adamawa govt’s salary accounts over N84m debt - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
4 World Human Rights Day: Buhari receives National Human Rights Commission, assures support - TV360 Nigeria, 19 hours ago
5 Marriage Was Not Designed To Make You Happy - Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo Speaks (Video) - Tori News, 24 hours ago
6 Okorocha: NUC hands over Mbadiwe varsity operating licence to Imo govt - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 Yobe police command denies claim of troops rescuing 20 police officers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Lagos shuts 34 medicine outlets - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
9 Full list: UNILAG releases cut-off marks for 2021-2022 admissions - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 IPOB clears air on ESN kidnapping two Chinese in Imo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info