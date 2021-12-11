Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lai Mohammed says renovation of National Theatre delights FG
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - The minister says the completion of revamping and upgrading of the National Theatre is a top priority of the present administration

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

National Theatre revamp delights FG — Lai Mohammed The Eagle Online:
National Theatre revamp delights FG — Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed expresses delight at revamp of National Theatre 1st for Credible News:
Lai Mohammed expresses delight at revamp of National Theatre
National Theatre Revamp Delights FG – Lai Mohammed Reveals The Genius Media:
National Theatre Revamp Delights FG – Lai Mohammed Reveals


   More Picks
1 Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Purchased Toyota Camry With N2650 In Osun - The Genius Media, 19 hours ago
2 Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Court threatens to freeze Adamawa govt’s salary accounts over N84m debt - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
4 No going back on use of BVAS for elections in Nigeria, INEC vows - Ripples Nigeria, 16 hours ago
5 World Human Rights Day: Buhari receives National Human Rights Commission, assures support - TV360 Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 Marriage Was Not Designed To Make You Happy - Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo Speaks (Video) - Tori News, 24 hours ago
7 Okorocha: NUC hands over Mbadiwe varsity operating licence to Imo govt - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 Yobe police command denies claim of troops rescuing 20 police officers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Lagos shuts 34 medicine outlets - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
10 Full list: UNILAG releases cut-off marks for 2021-2022 admissions - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info