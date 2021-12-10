Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Victim of Sokoto bandit attack dies in hospital after narrating how her mother and children burnt to death in the bus attack
Linda Ikeji Blog
- One of the initial survivors of the bandit attack in which 23 passengers of a bus were burnt to death in Sokoto state, has died after narrating her ordeal.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Victim Of Sokoto Bandits’ Attack Dies In Hospital After Losing Mother, Children To Incident
Daily Trust:
Woman who narrated how bandits burnt her mother and children dies in hospital
News Break:
Victim Of Sokoto Bandit Attack Dies In Hospital After Narrating Ordeal
Within Nigeria:
Victim of Sokoto bandits' attack dies in hospital after mother, children were burnt to death
Global Village Extra:
Victim of Bandit Attack In Sokoto Dies In Hospital After Narrating Ordeal
Tori News:
Victim Of Sokoto Bandits’ Attack Dies In Hospital After Losing Mother, Children To Incident
More Picks
1
Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Purchased Toyota Camry With N2650 In Osun -
The Genius Media,
21 hours ago
2
Court threatens to freeze Adamawa govt’s salary accounts over N84m debt -
Prompt News,
21 hours ago
3
Big Brother Africa set to return after a 7-year hiatus -
Pulse Nigeria,
18 hours ago
4
Yobe police command denies claim of troops rescuing 20 police officers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Lagos shuts 34 medicine outlets -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
6
Victim of Sokoto bandit attack dies in hospital after narrating how her mother and children burnt to death in the bus attack -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
Full list: UNILAG releases cut-off marks for 2021-2022 admissions -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
8
Jimoh Ibrahim Loses Appeal Over AMCON N69.4bn Debt -
Independent,
21 hours ago
9
Ivory Coast Ambassador Must Answer For Wrongful Incarceration Leading To Itunu Babalola's Death ―National Assembly -
Sahara Reporters,
4 hours ago
10
Singer Skiibii laments over electricity bill he was given -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
