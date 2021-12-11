Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


5G in Nigeria: NCC set for auction of 3.5 GHz Spectrum after successful mock auction – TechEconomy.ng
News photo Tech Economy  - According to a statement signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, director, Public Affairs, the mock auction was witnessed by Prof. Adeolu Akande the

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

5G: NCC Carries out Successful Mock Auction of 3.5 GHz Spectrum Biz Tech Africa:
5G: NCC Carries out Successful Mock Auction of 3.5 GHz Spectrum
5G: NCC carries out successful mock auction of 3.5 GHz Spectrum – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
5G: NCC carries out successful mock auction of 3.5 GHz Spectrum – The Sun Nigeria
5G: NCC holds mock auction of 3.5 GHz spectrum Premium Times:
5G: NCC holds mock auction of 3.5 GHz spectrum
5G: NCC carries out successful mock auction of 3.5GHz spectrum The Eagle Online:
5G: NCC carries out successful mock auction of 3.5GHz spectrum


   More Picks
1 Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Purchased Toyota Camry With N2650 In Osun - The Genius Media, 16 hours ago
3 Court threatens to freeze Adamawa govt’s salary accounts over N84m debt - Prompt News, 17 hours ago
4 Lagos shuts 34 medicine outlets - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
5 Video: Simi – So Bad Ft. Joeboy - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
6 Abducted Monarch found dead, 4 gunned down in Imo Community - Daily Trust, 1 day ago
7 COVID-19 cases rise by 181 percent in 24 hours, says NCDC - The Nation, 10 hours ago
8 Full list: UNILAG releases cut-off marks for 2021-2022 admissions - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 IPOB clears air on ESN kidnapping two Chinese in Imo - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 Marriage Was Not Designed To Make You Happy - Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo Speaks (Video) - Tori News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info