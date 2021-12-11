Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Scientists develop saliva test that detects COVID-19 virus in 15 minutes
News photo Vanguard News  - Scientists in Singapore  have developed a saliva antigen rapid test (ART) which is just as accurate as the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, yet takes only around 15 minutes to detect the Covid-19 virus.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

COVID-19: Scientists invent saliva tests just as accurate as PCR tests, results in 15 minutes 1st for Credible News:
COVID-19: Scientists invent saliva tests just as accurate as PCR tests, results in 15 minutes


   More Picks
1 Victim of Sokoto bandit attack dies in hospital after narrating how her mother and children burnt to death in the bus attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Emirates Airline suspends its flight operations in Nigeria after FG withdrew its frequencies approval - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Umahi Suspends Perm Sec, Accountant Over Non-Payment Of Workers’ Salaries - Leadership, 22 hours ago
4 Lai Mohammed says renovation of National Theatre delights FG - Pulse Nigeria, 20 hours ago
5 Nigeria is H*ll on earth without the entertainment industry — DJ Big N - Instablog 9ja, 17 hours ago
6 ''You will always have my heart and my love''- Footballer Ahmed Musa tells his second wife, Maryam, as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Benin opposition leader Madougou jailed 20 years for terrorism - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 There shall be visible signs of improved security in 2022, COAS assures - Daily Times, 22 hours ago
9 EPL: Liverpool, Aston Villa clash at Anfield - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
10 Over 50 dead as tornado wreaks havoc in U.S. - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info