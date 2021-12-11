2023: We Insist On Southern President, Not Yoruba President –Afenifere

The group said it would rather favour a president that emerges from any part of the South.









Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has said it was not desperate to have a Yoruba man as Nigeria's president in 2023. The group said it would rather favour a president that emerges from any part of the South.



