Abducted Imo monarch freed
Daily Trust  - Men of the Imo State Police Command said the traditional ruler of Mbutu ancient Kingdom in Mbaise, His Royal Highness Eze Damin Nwaigwe has been freed by his abductors. Nwaigwe was kidnapped in the early hours of Thursday from his palace in Mbutu.

17 hours ago
Kidnappers Free Abducted Imo Monarch


