Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UEFA cancels Covid-postponed Tottenham v Rennes tie
News photo The Guardian  - UEFA on Saturday announced the cancellation of Tottenham's Covid-postponed Europa Conference League game against Rennes.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UEFA confirms Tottenham vs Rennes will not be rescheduled Daily Post:
UEFA confirms Tottenham vs Rennes will not be rescheduled
Tottenham Face Europa Conference League Elimination Not Just OK:
Tottenham Face Europa Conference League Elimination
Tottenham in trouble as UEFA scraps match with Rennes - P.M. News PM News:
Tottenham in trouble as UEFA scraps match with Rennes - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 “Nigeria DSS has denied our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu food for three to four days”- IPOB writes to US, UK, Germany - Oyo Gist, 3 hours ago
2 Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Purchased Toyota Camry With N2650 In Osun - The Genius Media, 24 hours ago
3 Big Brother Africa set to return after a 7-year hiatus - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
4 Singer Skiibii laments over electricity bill he was given - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Victim of Sokoto bandit attack dies in hospital after narrating how her mother and children burnt to death in the bus attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Jimoh Ibrahim Loses Appeal Over AMCON N69.4bn Debt - Independent, 24 hours ago
7 Ivory Coast Ambassador Must Answer For Wrongful Incarceration Leading To Itunu Babalola's Death ―National Assembly - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
8 Itunu Babalola: Akande-Sadipe Visits Parents Says Ivorian Ambassador Has Questions To Answer - Inside Oyo, 11 hours ago
9 Photos: Gani Fawehinmi Awards honours 12 finalists, present Lifetime awards to Sound Sultan, others - The News Guru, 13 hours ago
10 Nigerian govt should 'enforce' schooling just as it does with vaccination - Atiku - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info