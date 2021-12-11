Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We will arrest farmers who fail to pay back loans – CBN threatens
News photo The Info Stride  - The Central Bank of Nigeria has established that farmers who fail to pay back loans gotten from the Anchor Borrowers’ Program will be arrested and locked up until they pay back the loans.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

