Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Group protests against incessant killings in the North
News photo Daily Post  - A group of Northern Youths under the umbrella of Concerned Northern Nigerian Groups (CNNG), on Friday, protested against the incessant threats of insecurity resulting in the loss of lives and properties in the region.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Northern region is bleeding, youth group laments The Punch:
Northern region is bleeding, youth group laments
Northern region is bleeding, youth group declares The News Guru:
Northern region is bleeding, youth group declares
Group protests against incessant killings in the North Nigerian Eye:
Group protests against incessant killings in the North
We Are Tired Of Burying Our People – Northern Youth Group Lament Naija News:
We Are Tired Of Burying Our People – Northern Youth Group Lament


   More Picks
1 Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Purchased Toyota Camry With N2650 In Osun - The Genius Media, 19 hours ago
2 Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Court threatens to freeze Adamawa govt’s salary accounts over N84m debt - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
4 No going back on use of BVAS for elections in Nigeria, INEC vows - Ripples Nigeria, 16 hours ago
5 World Human Rights Day: Buhari receives National Human Rights Commission, assures support - TV360 Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 Marriage Was Not Designed To Make You Happy - Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo Speaks (Video) - Tori News, 24 hours ago
7 Okorocha: NUC hands over Mbadiwe varsity operating licence to Imo govt - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 Yobe police command denies claim of troops rescuing 20 police officers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Lagos shuts 34 medicine outlets - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
10 Full list: UNILAG releases cut-off marks for 2021-2022 admissions - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info