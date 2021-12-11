How joblessness inspired me join police – Retired ASP, Ajisafe shares regrets Top Naija - In this revealing interview, A 65-year-old retired Assistant Superintendent of Police, Olufemi Ajisafe, speaks to TOLUWALOPE KAREEM about his experience and regrets in the Nigeria Police Force. What kind of childhood did you have? I came from a poor ...



News Credibility Score: 99%