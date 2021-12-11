Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Frequency Ban: UAE Writes Nigeria Over Restrictions On Emirates Flight
News photo Anaedo Online  - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has written the Nigerian Government over the restriction of Emirate Airline flights operation in Nigeria. Anaedoonline.ng reports that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on Thursday, restricted Emirates’ ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UAE Writes Nigerian Government Over Ban On Emirates’ Flights Frequency Sahara Reporters:
UAE Writes Nigerian Government Over Ban On Emirates’ Flights Frequency
Frequency Ban: UAE Writes Nigeria Over Restrictions On Emirates Flight Studio CB55:
Frequency Ban: UAE Writes Nigeria Over Restrictions On Emirates Flight
UAE Writes Nigerian Government Over Ban On Emirates’ Flights Frequency GL Trends:
UAE Writes Nigerian Government Over Ban On Emirates’ Flights Frequency
UAE Writes Nigerian Government Over Ban On Emirates’ Flights Frequency Tori News:
UAE Writes Nigerian Government Over Ban On Emirates’ Flights Frequency


   More Picks
1 “Nigeria DSS has denied our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu food for three to four days”- IPOB writes to US, UK, Germany - Oyo Gist, 3 hours ago
2 Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Purchased Toyota Camry With N2650 In Osun - The Genius Media, 24 hours ago
3 Big Brother Africa set to return after a 7-year hiatus - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
4 Singer Skiibii laments over electricity bill he was given - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Victim of Sokoto bandit attack dies in hospital after narrating how her mother and children burnt to death in the bus attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Jimoh Ibrahim Loses Appeal Over AMCON N69.4bn Debt - Independent, 24 hours ago
7 Ivory Coast Ambassador Must Answer For Wrongful Incarceration Leading To Itunu Babalola's Death ―National Assembly - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
8 Itunu Babalola: Akande-Sadipe Visits Parents Says Ivorian Ambassador Has Questions To Answer - Inside Oyo, 11 hours ago
9 Photos: Gani Fawehinmi Awards honours 12 finalists, present Lifetime awards to Sound Sultan, others - The News Guru, 13 hours ago
10 Nigerian govt should 'enforce' schooling just as it does with vaccination - Atiku - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info