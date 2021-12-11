Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NFVCB, filmmakers announce plan to ban smoking in movies - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - The National Film and Video Censors Board ( NFVCB) has commenced engagement with practitioners to enforce the law banning smoking in movies.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Censors board, stakeholders move to ban smoking in movies The Punch:
Censors board, stakeholders move to ban smoking in movies
NFVCB, film makers, stakeholders begin move to ban smoking in movies The News Guru:
NFVCB, film makers, stakeholders begin move to ban smoking in movies


   More Picks
1 “Nigeria DSS has denied our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu food for three to four days”- IPOB writes to US, UK, Germany - Oyo Gist, 3 hours ago
2 Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Purchased Toyota Camry With N2650 In Osun - The Genius Media, 24 hours ago
3 Big Brother Africa set to return after a 7-year hiatus - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
4 Singer Skiibii laments over electricity bill he was given - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 New PDP leadership not different from its immediate past leadership – APC - The Guardian, 29 mins ago
6 Victim of Sokoto bandit attack dies in hospital after narrating how her mother and children burnt to death in the bus attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Jimoh Ibrahim Loses Appeal Over AMCON N69.4bn Debt - Independent, 24 hours ago
8 Ivory Coast Ambassador Must Answer For Wrongful Incarceration Leading To Itunu Babalola's Death ―National Assembly - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
9 Itunu Babalola: Akande-Sadipe Visits Parents Says Ivorian Ambassador Has Questions To Answer - Inside Oyo, 11 hours ago
10 Photos: Gani Fawehinmi Awards honours 12 finalists, present Lifetime awards to Sound Sultan, others - The News Guru, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info