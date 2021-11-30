Post News
News at a Glance
Kano-based young Nigerian lady marry older white man days after he arrived the north-west state (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Kano-based young Nigerian lady has married her older white lover days after he arrived the north-west state.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian lady ties the knot with older white lover in Kano state (videos)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian lady ties the knot with older white lover in Kano state (videos)
Naija Parrot:
Nigerian lady ties the knot with older white lover in Kano state (videos)
Tori News:
Kano-Based Young Nigerian Lady Marries Older White Man Days After He Arrived The State (Video)
More Picks
1
“Nigeria DSS has denied our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu food for three to four days”- IPOB writes to US, UK, Germany -
Oyo Gist,
3 hours ago
2
Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Purchased Toyota Camry With N2650 In Osun -
The Genius Media,
24 hours ago
3
Big Brother Africa set to return after a 7-year hiatus -
Pulse Nigeria,
21 hours ago
4
Singer Skiibii laments over electricity bill he was given -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
New PDP leadership not different from its immediate past leadership – APC -
The Guardian,
29 mins ago
6
Victim of Sokoto bandit attack dies in hospital after narrating how her mother and children burnt to death in the bus attack -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
Jimoh Ibrahim Loses Appeal Over AMCON N69.4bn Debt -
Independent,
24 hours ago
8
Ivory Coast Ambassador Must Answer For Wrongful Incarceration Leading To Itunu Babalola's Death ―National Assembly -
Sahara Reporters,
7 hours ago
9
Itunu Babalola: Akande-Sadipe Visits Parents Says Ivorian Ambassador Has Questions To Answer -
Inside Oyo,
11 hours ago
10
Photos: Gani Fawehinmi Awards honours 12 finalists, present Lifetime awards to Sound Sultan, others -
The News Guru,
13 hours ago
