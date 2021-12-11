Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I Signed FOI Act To Expand Media Freedom, Nigerians’ Access To Governance - Jonathan
The Nigeria Lawyer  - Former President Goodluck Jonathan says Nigerians need increased access to government information and media freedom, hence his administration signed the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act in 2011.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

I Signed FOI Act to Expand Press Freedom, Access to Governance – Jonathan Signal:
I Signed FOI Act to Expand Press Freedom, Access to Governance – Jonathan
Jonathan: Why my administration enacted FOI Act - P.M. News PM News:
Jonathan: Why my administration enacted FOI Act - P.M. News
I signed FOI Act to expand media freedom, Nigerians’ access to governance - Goodluck Jonathan Edujandon:
I signed FOI Act to expand media freedom, Nigerians’ access to governance - Goodluck Jonathan


   More Picks
1 “Nigeria DSS has denied our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu food for three to four days”- IPOB writes to US, UK, Germany - Oyo Gist, 5 hours ago
2 Big Brother Africa set to return after a 7-year hiatus - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
3 Kano-based young Nigerian lady marry older white man days after he arrived the north-west state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Singer Skiibii laments over electricity bill he was given - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 New PDP leadership not different from its immediate past leadership – APC - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 Victim of Sokoto bandit attack dies in hospital after narrating how her mother and children burnt to death in the bus attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Ex-Jigawa Commissioner for Environment, Gambasha is dead - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Ivory Coast Ambassador Must Answer For Wrongful Incarceration Leading To Itunu Babalola's Death ―National Assembly - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
9 Itunu Babalola: Akande-Sadipe Visits Parents Says Ivorian Ambassador Has Questions To Answer - Inside Oyo, 13 hours ago
10 Emirates Airline suspends its flight operations in Nigeria after FG withdrew its frequencies approval - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info