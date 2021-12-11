Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Breaking : Max Air Plane Ram Into Air Peace Airline At Benin Airport
News photo CKN Nigeria  - A Max Air airline today damaged an Abuja bound Air Peace plane at Benin AirportThe incident CKN NEWS learnt happened at about 14hrs Nigerian time while passengers were boarding the aircraft.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Passengers disembark as Max Air plane ram into Air Peace’s aircraft Business Day:
Passengers disembark as Max Air plane ram into Air Peace’s aircraft
Max Air plane rams in stationary Air Peace aircraft, damages wing The Eagle Online:
Max Air plane rams in stationary Air Peace aircraft, damages wing


   More Picks
1 Kano-based young Nigerian lady marry older white man days after he arrived the north-west state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 At Least 50 Dead in Kentucky as Storms Batter U.S. - Signal, 10 hours ago
3 Victim of Sokoto bandit attack dies in hospital after narrating how her mother and children burnt to death in the bus attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 5G in Nigeria: NCC set for auction of 3.5 GHz Spectrum after successful mock auction – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
5 Nigeria-UAE row: Why it'll be unreasonable to retain Air Peace slots at Sharjah Airport —Emirati minister - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 Ex-Jigawa Commissioner for Environment, Gambasha is dead - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Ivory Coast Ambassador Must Answer For Wrongful Incarceration Leading To Itunu Babalola's Death ―National Assembly - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
8 Itunu Babalola: Akande-Sadipe Visits Parents Says Ivorian Ambassador Has Questions To Answer - Inside Oyo, 22 hours ago
9 Emirates Airline suspends its flight operations in Nigeria after FG withdrew its frequencies approval - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Photos: Gani Fawehinmi Awards honours 12 finalists, present Lifetime awards to Sound Sultan, others - The News Guru, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info