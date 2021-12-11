Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sanwo-Olu, 9 Others Receive Hallmark of Labour Leadership Award
News photo Prompt News  - The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, received the Hallmarks of Labour Award for Exemplary leadership and transparency in public health management and control of COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria. Governor Sanwo-Olu received the ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Sanwo-Olu, 9 others receive Hallmarks of Labour Leadership Award The Sun:
Sanwo-Olu, 9 others receive Hallmarks of Labour Leadership Award
Sanwo-Olu, nine others receive Hallmarks of Labour leadership award The Eagle Online:
Sanwo-Olu, nine others receive Hallmarks of Labour leadership award
Sanwo-Olu ,Nine Others Receive Hallmarks Of Leadership Award Western Post News:
Sanwo-Olu ,Nine Others Receive Hallmarks Of Leadership Award


   More Picks
1 Kano-based young Nigerian lady marry older white man days after he arrived the north-west state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 At Least 50 Dead in Kentucky as Storms Batter U.S. - Signal, 9 hours ago
3 Victim of Sokoto bandit attack dies in hospital after narrating how her mother and children burnt to death in the bus attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 5G in Nigeria: NCC set for auction of 3.5 GHz Spectrum after successful mock auction – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 21 hours ago
5 Nigeria-UAE row: Why it'll be unreasonable to retain Air Peace slots at Sharjah Airport —Emirati minister - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Ex-Jigawa Commissioner for Environment, Gambasha is dead - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Ivory Coast Ambassador Must Answer For Wrongful Incarceration Leading To Itunu Babalola's Death ―National Assembly - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
8 Itunu Babalola: Akande-Sadipe Visits Parents Says Ivorian Ambassador Has Questions To Answer - Inside Oyo, 21 hours ago
9 Emirates Airline suspends its flight operations in Nigeria after FG withdrew its frequencies approval - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Photos: Gani Fawehinmi Awards honours 12 finalists, present Lifetime awards to Sound Sultan, others - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info