Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
At Least 50 Dead in Kentucky as Storms Batter U.S.
Signal
- About 50 people dead after a tornado ripped through the southeastern US state of Kentucky, its governor told reporters, as..
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
Dozens feared dead as tornadoes rock in Kentucky
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Over 50 Feared Dead In Kentucky As Storms Batter Five US States Tornadoes ripped through five US states overnight, leaving more than 50 people feared dead Saturday in Kentucky and causing multiple fatalities at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.
Ripples Nigeria:
Dozens feared dead as tornadoes rock Kentucky
Global Village Extra:
At Least 50 Dead After Tornado Hits US State Of Kentucky: Governor
Screen Gist:
At Least 50 Dead In Kentucky As Storms Batter U.S.
“Nigeria DSS has denied our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu food for three to four days”- IPOB writes to US, UK, Germany -
Oyo Gist,
7 hours ago
Singer Skiibii laments over electricity bill he was given -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
New PDP leadership not different from its immediate past leadership – APC -
The Guardian,
4 hours ago
Kano-based young Nigerian lady marry older white man days after he arrived the north-west state (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
Victim of Sokoto bandit attack dies in hospital after narrating how her mother and children burnt to death in the bus attack -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5G in Nigeria: NCC set for auction of 3.5 GHz Spectrum after successful mock auction – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
15 hours ago
At Least 50 Dead in Kentucky as Storms Batter U.S. -
Signal,
3 hours ago
UNODC report uncovers $1.7trn corruption, organised crime in global sports -
The Guardian,
12 hours ago
Ex-Jigawa Commissioner for Environment, Gambasha is dead -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
Ivory Coast Ambassador Must Answer For Wrongful Incarceration Leading To Itunu Babalola's Death ―National Assembly -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
