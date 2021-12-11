Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ada Ameh Should Learn To Correct With Love - Blessing CEO defends Kemi Olunloyo
News photo Edujandon  - Relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro CEO has called out Ada Ameh over her method of correcting controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.. The drama started

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Blessing CEO Says Ada Ameh Said Too Much To Kemi Olunloyo Information Nigeria:
Blessing CEO Says Ada Ameh Said Too Much To Kemi Olunloyo
Actress Sonia Ogiri comes for Blessing CEO for coming for Ada Ameh, following her reaction to Kemi Olunloyo’s video on Sylvester Oromoni’s death. Gist Reel:
Actress Sonia Ogiri comes for Blessing CEO for coming for Ada Ameh, following her reaction to Kemi Olunloyo’s video on Sylvester Oromoni’s death.
Sylvester’s de*th: Journalist Kemi Olunloyo replies actress Ada Ameh Instablog 9ja:
Sylvester’s de*th: Journalist Kemi Olunloyo replies actress Ada Ameh
Blessing Okoro calls out Ada Ameh, "Stop behaving like a tout" 1st for Credible News:
Blessing Okoro calls out Ada Ameh, "Stop behaving like a tout"


   More Picks
1 “Nigeria DSS has denied our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu food for three to four days”- IPOB writes to US, UK, Germany - Oyo Gist, 20 hours ago
2 At Least 50 Dead in Kentucky as Storms Batter U.S. - Signal, 16 hours ago
3 New PDP leadership not different from its immediate past leadership – APC - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
4 Kano-based young Nigerian lady marry older white man days after he arrived the north-west state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Tommy Hilfiger Talks Fashion Business With Wizkid - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
6 Pastor arrested for allegedly conniving with his wife to rape 16-year-old choir member in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 OAU at 60: Young Nigerians, Graduates Charting Nigeria’s Brighter Future – Osinbajo - The News, 16 hours ago
8 Why Nigeria lost IMO council seat – shippers - The Nation, 19 hours ago
9 Yuletide: Ban on fireworks, other explosives still in force - Imo police - Daily Post, 50 mins ago
10 Nigeria Skit Industry Awards postponed due to death of Awards Council Vice Chairman - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info