Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'It ended in praise' Actress Didi Ekanem sets to celebrate Christmas in her new home, days after fire burnt her house
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Nollywood actress Didi Ekanem has taken to social media to express appreciation to God, revealing she would be celebrating Christmas in her new house.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fire Incident: Actress, Didi Ekanem Grateful As She Moves Into New Home Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem has expressed her gratitude to God, as she moved into a new house after the fire incident that gutted her last apartment. The Punch:
Fire Incident: Actress, Didi Ekanem Grateful As She Moves Into New Home Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem has expressed her gratitude to God, as she moved into a new house after the fire incident that gutted her last apartment.
#CelebrateGrace: Weeks after her house got incinerated, actress Didi Ekanem, sets to celebrate Christmas in her new home Instablog 9ja:
#CelebrateGrace: Weeks after her house got incinerated, actress Didi Ekanem, sets to celebrate Christmas in her new home
Didi Ekanem moves into new home weeks after losing house to fire accident Gist Reel:
Didi Ekanem moves into new home weeks after losing house to fire accident


   More Picks
1 Imo Traditional Ruler Regains Freedom After Two Nights In Abductors’ Custody - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
2 New PDP leadership not different from its immediate past leadership – APC - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
3 At Least 50 Dead in Kentucky as Storms Batter U.S. - Signal, 21 hours ago
4 Kano-based young Nigerian lady marry older white man days after he arrived the north-west state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Buhari hosts ECOWAS leaders to dinner (Photos) - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
6 OAU at 60: Young Nigerians, Graduates Charting Nigeria’s Brighter Future – Osinbajo - The News, 20 hours ago
7 Why Nigeria lost IMO council seat – shippers - The Nation, 24 hours ago
8 NUT accuses Kaduna SUBEB of coercing teachers to write competency test - Daily Times, 24 hours ago
9 Why It Is Time for Me to Take a Second Wife – Comedian Bovi Opens Up - Gist Lovers, 10 hours ago
10 Abacha's CSO saved me from being raped as an Investigative Journalist ' Abike Dabiri-Erewa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info