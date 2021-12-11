Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting an NSCDC officer and attempting to defraud POS operator
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and attempting to defraud a POS operator and filling station attendant in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

