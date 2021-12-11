Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Government To Place UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia On COVID-19 Red List, Stop Airlines From Flying Into Country
Sahara Reporters  - The Nigerian Government has stated that it will place the United Kingdom, Canada and Saudi Arabia on a red list over the outbreak and spread of Coronavirus' Omicron variant.
The President Muhammadu Buhari's administration say it will also stop ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Kano-based young Nigerian lady marry older white man days after he arrived the north-west state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 At Least 50 Dead in Kentucky as Storms Batter U.S. - Signal, 9 hours ago
3 Victim of Sokoto bandit attack dies in hospital after narrating how her mother and children burnt to death in the bus attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 5G in Nigeria: NCC set for auction of 3.5 GHz Spectrum after successful mock auction – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 21 hours ago
5 Nigeria-UAE row: Why it'll be unreasonable to retain Air Peace slots at Sharjah Airport —Emirati minister - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Ex-Jigawa Commissioner for Environment, Gambasha is dead - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Ivory Coast Ambassador Must Answer For Wrongful Incarceration Leading To Itunu Babalola's Death ―National Assembly - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
8 Itunu Babalola: Akande-Sadipe Visits Parents Says Ivorian Ambassador Has Questions To Answer - Inside Oyo, 21 hours ago
9 Emirates Airline suspends its flight operations in Nigeria after FG withdrew its frequencies approval - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Photos: Gani Fawehinmi Awards honours 12 finalists, present Lifetime awards to Sound Sultan, others - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
