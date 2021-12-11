EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Government To Place UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia On COVID-19 Red List, Stop Airlines From Flying Into Country | Sahara Reporters

EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Government To Place UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia On COVID-19 Red List, Stop Airlines From Flying Into Country

The Nigerian Government has stated that it will place the United Kingdom, Canada and Saudi Arabia on a red list over the outbreak and spread of Coronavirus' Omicron variant. The President Muhammadu Buhari's administration say it will also stop airlines from flying into the country.



