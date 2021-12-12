Continue to use law for the emancipation of society — Obi admonishes SANs

The post Continue to use law for the emancipation of society — Obi admonishes ... Prompt News - Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, has advised the new Senior Advocates of Nigeria [...]The post Continue to use law for the emancipation of society — Obi admonishes ...



News Credibility Score: 50%