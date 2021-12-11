Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduates from university
Pulse Nigeria
- The rapper graduates with a degree in Health Administration
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
American Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion Graduates From Texas Varsity Multi-platinum selling rapper, Meghan Thee Stallion on Saturday graduated from the Texas Southern University. She’s bagged a degree in health administration.
PM News:
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas university
Kanyi Daily:
American Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion Graduates From Texas University
More Picks
1
“Nigeria DSS has denied our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu food for three to four days”- IPOB writes to US, UK, Germany -
Oyo Gist,
22 hours ago
2
At Least 50 Dead in Kentucky as Storms Batter U.S. -
Signal,
18 hours ago
3
New PDP leadership not different from its immediate past leadership – APC -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
4
Kano-based young Nigerian lady marry older white man days after he arrived the north-west state (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Tommy Hilfiger Talks Fashion Business With Wizkid -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
6
OAU at 60: Young Nigerians, Graduates Charting Nigeria’s Brighter Future – Osinbajo -
The News,
17 hours ago
7
Why Nigeria lost IMO council seat – shippers -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
8
NUT accuses Kaduna SUBEB of coercing teachers to write competency test -
Daily Times,
21 hours ago
9
Yuletide: Ban on fireworks, other explosives still in force - Imo police -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
10
Premier League: Sterling On Target As Manchester City Beat Stubborn Wolves -
Complete Sports,
23 hours ago
