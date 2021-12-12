Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Religion Has Become Number One Problem For Nigerians, Says Wole Soyinka
News Break  - Nigerian author, Professor Wole Soyinka has said religion has become an hindrance to liberty, most especially in a society like Nigeria. The Nobel laureate disclosed this while speaking with a professor of African Literature, Dr. Louisa Egbunike, ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“Religion is number one problem for Nigerians” – Soyinka Yaba Left Online:
“Religion is number one problem for Nigerians” – Soyinka
Religion Is Nigeria Number One Problem – Prof. Wole Soyinka NigeriaFilms.com:
Religion Is Nigeria Number One Problem – Prof. Wole Soyinka
“Religion is number one problem for Nigerians” – Soyinka Naija Parrot:
“Religion is number one problem for Nigerians” – Soyinka


   More Picks
1 Casting aspersions on great men of God like Pastor Adeboye is unwise and very very dangerous - Doyin Okupe warns Femi Falana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Abacha's CSO saved me from being raped as an Investigative Journalist ' Abike Dabiri-Erewa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 NSCDC is doing well, but needs to do better —Belgore - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Buhari hosts ECOWAS leaders to dinner (Photos) - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
5 Rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduates from university - Pulse Nigeria, 18 hours ago
6 Pretty Mike questions motive of ladies who attend church without bra and underwear - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
7 FirstBank Launches Transact And Win Promo, Rewards Firstmonie Wallet Customers With Exciting Prizes | Investors King - Investor King, 12 hours ago
8 20 bandits, 7 villagers killed as military engage bandits in Zamfara village - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
9 It's a sin to speak phonetics - Controversial Nigerian evangelist warns people in video, stirs reactions - Legit, 14 hours ago
10 Osun 2022: Davido Declares Ademola Adeleke, ‘Incoming Governor Of Osun State’ (Watch Video) - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info