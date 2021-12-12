Post News
Naija Dailies
News at a Glance
Pastor arrested for allegedly conniving with his wife to rape 16-year-old choir member in Ogun
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Men of Ogun state police command on Friday, December 10 arrested one Pastor Peter Taiwo of Christ Apostolic Bible church, Alaja Oke, Saje, Abeokuta, and his wife Elizabeth Taiwo for allegedly
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Pastor connives with wife to rape 16-year-old church member in Ogun
The Sun:
Pastor connives with wife to rape choir member
The Will:
Pastor Arrested For Conniving With Wife To Rape 16-Year-Old Choir Member
Within Nigeria:
Pastor arrested for allegedly conniving with wife to rape 16-year-old choir member in Ogun
Naija News:
Pastor Plans With Wife To Allegedly Rape 16-Year-Old Choir Member
Glamsquad Magazine:
Peter Taiwo, A Nigerian Pastor And His Wife, Elizabeth Taiwo Allegedly Raped A 16-year-old Choir Member
More Picks
1
“Nigeria DSS has denied our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu food for three to four days”- IPOB writes to US, UK, Germany -
Oyo Gist,
20 hours ago
2
At Least 50 Dead in Kentucky as Storms Batter U.S. -
Signal,
16 hours ago
3
New PDP leadership not different from its immediate past leadership – APC -
The Guardian,
17 hours ago
4
Kano-based young Nigerian lady marry older white man days after he arrived the north-west state (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Tommy Hilfiger Talks Fashion Business With Wizkid -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
6
Pastor arrested for allegedly conniving with his wife to rape 16-year-old choir member in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
OAU at 60: Young Nigerians, Graduates Charting Nigeria’s Brighter Future – Osinbajo -
The News,
16 hours ago
8
Why Nigeria lost IMO council seat – shippers -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
9
Yuletide: Ban on fireworks, other explosives still in force - Imo police -
Daily Post,
50 mins ago
10
Nigeria Skit Industry Awards postponed due to death of Awards Council Vice Chairman -
Pulse Nigeria,
23 hours ago
