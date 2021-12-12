Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Blessing CEO Advises Ada Ameh Over Kemi Olunloyo –
News photo Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro CEO has called out Ada Ameh over her method of correcting controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo. The drama started after Kemi Olunloyo claimed that late Sylvester Oromoni agreed to be beaten and drank engine oil ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Ada Ameh Slams Kemi Olunloyo Over Sylvester’s Death Lailas News:
Ada Ameh Slams Kemi Olunloyo Over Sylvester’s Death
Sylvester Oromoni: Sonia Ogiri Slams Blessing Okoro For Calling Out Ada Ameh (Video) Gist Reel:
Sylvester Oromoni: Sonia Ogiri Slams Blessing Okoro For Calling Out Ada Ameh (Video)
Sylvester Oromoni: I Have Reported To DSS And The US Govt – Kemi Olunloyo Fires Back At Ada Ameh For Threatening Her Naija News:
Sylvester Oromoni: I Have Reported To DSS And The US Govt – Kemi Olunloyo Fires Back At Ada Ameh For Threatening Her


   More Picks
1 “Nigeria DSS has denied our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu food for three to four days”- IPOB writes to US, UK, Germany - Oyo Gist, 23 hours ago
2 New PDP leadership not different from its immediate past leadership – APC - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
3 Pastor arrested for allegedly conniving with his wife to rape 16-year-old choir member in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 At Least 50 Dead in Kentucky as Storms Batter U.S. - Signal, 19 hours ago
5 Kano-based young Nigerian lady marry older white man days after he arrived the north-west state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Tommy Hilfiger Talks Fashion Business With Wizkid - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
7 OAU at 60: Young Nigerians, Graduates Charting Nigeria’s Brighter Future – Osinbajo - The News, 19 hours ago
8 Why Nigeria lost IMO council seat – shippers - The Nation, 22 hours ago
9 NUT accuses Kaduna SUBEB of coercing teachers to write competency test - Daily Times, 22 hours ago
10 Abacha's CSO saved me from being raped as an Investigative Journalist ' Abike Dabiri-Erewa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info