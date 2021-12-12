Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

20 bandits, 7 villagers killed as military engage bandits in Zamfara village
News photo Daily Post  - A number of bandits have been reportedly killed as they unleashed terror on Karakkai village, in Nahuche district of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara state on Saturday. They were also said to have killed seven indigenes.

