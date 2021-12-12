Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


It's a sin to speak phonetics - Controversial Nigerian evangelist warns people in video, stirs reactions
News photo Legit  - A very controversial Nigerian evangelist known as Mummy GO has gone online to condemn people who speak phonetics and tried to copy the way white people talk.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Speaking phonetics is a sin, God doesn’t like it” – Controversial female evangelist says (Video) Yaba Left Online:
“Speaking phonetics is a sin, God doesn’t like it” – Controversial female evangelist says (Video)
Speaking phonetics is a sin— Evangelist Instablog 9ja:
Speaking phonetics is a sin— Evangelist
"Speaking Phonetics Is A Sin, God Doesn Gist Reel:
"Speaking Phonetics Is A Sin, God Doesn't Like It" - Evangelist Claims (Video)
“Speaking phonetics is a sin, God doesn’t like it” – Controversial female evangelist says (Video) Naija Parrot:
“Speaking phonetics is a sin, God doesn’t like it” – Controversial female evangelist says (Video)


   More Picks
1 'You people should leave Florence alone' Reactions as troll body-shame DJ Cuppy, mock her outfit - Kemi Filani Blog, 1 day ago
2 Why It Is Time for Me to Take a Second Wife – Comedian Bovi Opens Up - Gist Lovers, 15 hours ago
3 Casting aspersions on great men of God like Pastor Adeboye is unwise and very very dangerous - Doyin Okupe warns Femi Falana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 NSCDC is doing well, but needs to do better —Belgore - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 Buhari hosts ECOWAS leaders to dinner (Photos) - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
6 Rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduates from university - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
7 Pretty Mike questions motive of ladies who attend church without bra and underwear - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
8 FirstBank Launches Transact And Win Promo, Rewards Firstmonie Wallet Customers With Exciting Prizes | Investors King - Investor King, 9 hours ago
9 20 bandits, 7 villagers killed as military engage bandits in Zamfara village - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Abacha's CSO saved me from being raped as an Investigative Journalist ' Abike Dabiri-Erewa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info