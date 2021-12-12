Simeone Not Giving Up On Title Race Even If Atletico Loses Madrid Derby To Real The Will - December 12, (THEWILL) - Diego Simeone has dismissed claims that Atletico Madrid's La Liga title aspirations will be dashed if they lose Sunday's derby to Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid, the reigning champions, are behind 10 points to their city rivals, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%