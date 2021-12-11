Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hausa Group Calls For Buhari's Resignation, Says President Spares Fulani Bandits But After Kanu, Igboho
Sahara Reporters  - The association noted that the “Hausas regret supporting and voting" for Buhari massively.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hausa People Calls On Buhari To Resign For Sparing Fulani Bandits Mandy News:
Hausa People Calls On Buhari To Resign For Sparing Fulani Bandits
Hausa Group Calls For Buhari’s Resignation, Says President Spares Fulani Bandits But After Kanu, Igboho Sundiata Post:
Hausa Group Calls For Buhari’s Resignation, Says President Spares Fulani Bandits But After Kanu, Igboho
Hausa Group Calls For Buhari Tori News:
Hausa Group Calls For Buhari's Resignation, Says President Spares Fulani Bandits But After Kanu, Igboho


   More Picks
1 “Nigeria DSS has denied our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu food for three to four days”- IPOB writes to US, UK, Germany - Oyo Gist, 22 hours ago
2 At Least 50 Dead in Kentucky as Storms Batter U.S. - Signal, 18 hours ago
3 New PDP leadership not different from its immediate past leadership – APC - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
4 Kano-based young Nigerian lady marry older white man days after he arrived the north-west state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Tommy Hilfiger Talks Fashion Business With Wizkid - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
6 OAU at 60: Young Nigerians, Graduates Charting Nigeria’s Brighter Future – Osinbajo - The News, 17 hours ago
7 Why Nigeria lost IMO council seat – shippers - The Nation, 21 hours ago
8 NUT accuses Kaduna SUBEB of coercing teachers to write competency test - Daily Times, 21 hours ago
9 Yuletide: Ban on fireworks, other explosives still in force - Imo police - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
10 Premier League: Sterling On Target As Manchester City Beat Stubborn Wolves - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info