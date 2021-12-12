FirstBank Launches Transact And Win Promo, Rewards Firstmonie Wallet Customers With Exciting Prizes | Investors King Investor King - Users of Firstmonie Wallet, the mobile-friendly wallet application by FirstBank are in for an exciting time as they are being rewarded for their continued patronage of its services in a two-month campaign, tagged Transact and Win promo which started on ...



News Credibility Score: 94%