Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kidnappers Of Kwara Traditional Chief Demand N60m Ransom
Leadership  - Abductors of an Ilorin Emirate traditional chief, Dr. Zubair Oba Erubu, have demanded for N60million ransom from his family.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Update: Abductors of Kwara district head demand N60m ransom Linda Ikeji Blog:
Update: Abductors of Kwara district head demand N60m ransom
Abductors of ex-Kwara Perm Sec demand N60m Daily Times:
Abductors of ex-Kwara Perm Sec demand N60m
Abductors Of Kwara District Head Demand N60m Ransom Independent:
Abductors Of Kwara District Head Demand N60m Ransom
Abductors Of Kwara District Head Demand N60m Ransom The Street Journal:
Abductors Of Kwara District Head Demand N60m Ransom


   More Picks
1 Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women - The Info NG, 11 hours ago
2 Over 1.9m doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Lagos - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
3 The moment you don't have money to give, you become the worst person - Annie Idibia laments about friends and family members who feel entitled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Kano Pillars emerge champions of maiden Presidential Pre-season Cup - The Punch, 6 hours ago
5 ‘The Battle To Rescue Nigeria Is On You,’ Wike Charges PDP Chairman - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
6 If you are cheating on your partner at least use protection - Filmmaker Imoh Umoren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Northern Community Pays N5m To Bandits To Prevent Further Attacks - News Break, 23 hours ago
8 Gunmen Invade Imo Communities, Abduct Traditional Rulers, Youth Leader - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
9 Many injured as gas station located in Onitsha explodes (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 US Tornadoes: Buhari condoles American govt over deaths, destruction of whole towns - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info