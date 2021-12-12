Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dad dies after falling from the roof while fixing Christmas decorations
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A dad fell from his roof while putting up Christmas decorations.

 

Joe Cocco fell from the roof of his Wisconsin home while trying to beautify his house in preparation for the

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Dad dies after falling from the roof while fixing Christmas decorations in US Within Nigeria:
Dad dies after falling from the roof while fixing Christmas decorations in US
Father-of-two dies after falling from roof while putting up Christmas decorations | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Father-of-two dies after falling from roof while putting up Christmas decorations | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Oh No! Dad Dies After Falling From The Roof While Fixing Christmas Decorations Tori News:
Oh No! Dad Dies After Falling From The Roof While Fixing Christmas Decorations


   More Picks
1 At Least 50 Dead in Kentucky as Storms Batter U.S. - Signal, 1 day ago
2 'You people should leave Florence alone' Reactions as troll body-shame DJ Cuppy, mock her outfit - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Casting aspersions on great men of God like Pastor Adeboye is unwise and very very dangerous - Doyin Okupe warns Femi Falana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 NSCDC is doing well, but needs to do better —Belgore - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 Buhari hosts ECOWAS leaders to dinner (Photos) - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
6 Rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduates from university - Pulse Nigeria, 13 hours ago
7 OAU at 60: Young Nigerians, Graduates Charting Nigeria’s Brighter Future – Osinbajo - The News, 23 hours ago
8 Why It Is Time for Me to Take a Second Wife – Comedian Bovi Opens Up - Gist Lovers, 13 hours ago
9 Abacha's CSO saved me from being raped as an Investigative Journalist ' Abike Dabiri-Erewa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Osun 2022: Davido Declares Ademola Adeleke, ‘Incoming Governor Of Osun State’ (Watch Video) - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info