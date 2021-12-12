Post News
News at a Glance
Over 1.9m doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Lagos
Vanguard News
- The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says 1,912,394 doses of AstraZeneca and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
