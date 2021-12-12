Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ekiti govt denies owing doctors four months salaries
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Ekiti govt denies owing doctors four months salaries

The Ekiti State government, on Sunday, described as false and misleading media reports that the state was owing doctors four months salaries, saying it has paid workers ...

13 hours ago
Ekiti govt not owing doctors – Ministry Vanguard News:
Ekiti govt not owing doctors – Ministry
Ekiti not owing doctors – Ministry The Eagle Online:
Ekiti not owing doctors – Ministry


