Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘The Battle To Rescue Nigeria Is On You,’ Wike Charges PDP Chairman
News photo Channels Television  - Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has charged the new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu not to be distracted, saying the battle to rescue Nigeria in 2023 falls on him.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Wike Urges Ayu to Build PDP, Rescue Nigeria This Day:
Wike Urges Ayu to Build PDP, Rescue Nigeria
‘The Battle To Rescue Nigeria Is On You,’ Wike Charges PDP Chairman Igbere TV News:
‘The Battle To Rescue Nigeria Is On You,’ Wike Charges PDP Chairman
Use Your Experience To Rescue Nigeria, Rebuild PDP, Wike Charges Iyorchia Ayu Independent:
Use Your Experience To Rescue Nigeria, Rebuild PDP, Wike Charges Iyorchia Ayu
GOVERNOR WIKE TO DR. IYORCHIA AYU:  USE YOUR EXPERIENCES TO RESCUE NIGERIA, REBUILD PDP Point Blank News:
GOVERNOR WIKE TO DR. IYORCHIA AYU:  USE YOUR EXPERIENCES TO RESCUE NIGERIA, REBUILD PDP
‘The battle to rescue Nigeria is on you’ – Wike charges PDP chairman National Accord:
‘The battle to rescue Nigeria is on you’ – Wike charges PDP chairman
“The battle to rescue Nigeria in 2023 is on you” – Governor Wike tells PDP Chairman News Wire NGR:
“The battle to rescue Nigeria in 2023 is on you” – Governor Wike tells PDP Chairman
If you don The News Guru:
If you don't do well, I will shout - Gov Wike tells new PDP chairman
Use Your Experience To Rescue Nigeria, Rebuild PDP, Wike Tasks Ayu …Assures Govs’ Support To Ensure Success …We’ll Not Impose Candidates In 2023, National Chairman Pledges The Tide:
Use Your Experience To Rescue Nigeria, Rebuild PDP, Wike Tasks Ayu …Assures Govs’ Support To Ensure Success …We’ll Not Impose Candidates In 2023, National Chairman Pledges


   More Picks
1 Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women - The Info NG, 8 hours ago
2 ‘The Battle To Rescue Nigeria Is On You,’ Wike Charges PDP Chairman - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
3 If you are cheating on your partner at least use protection - Filmmaker Imoh Umoren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Buhari hosts ECOWAS leaders in crucial meeting over Mali, Guinea Conakry crises - The Nation, 23 hours ago
5 It's a sin to speak phonetics - Controversial Nigerian evangelist warns people in video, stirs reactions - Legit, 23 hours ago
6 Many injured as gas station located in Onitsha explodes (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 US Tornadoes: Buhari condoles American govt over deaths, destruction of whole towns - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Nigeria, Burkina Faso demonstrate political will to fight human trafficking, sign MoU - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
9 Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Casting aspersions on great men of God like Pastor Adeboye is unwise and very very dangerous - Doyin Okupe warns Femi Falana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info