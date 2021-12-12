Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tiwa Savage shares throwback photo from her university days | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog  - Tiwa Savage shares throwback photo from her university days

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Tiwa Savage Shares Throwback Photo From Her University Days Information Nigeria:
Tiwa Savage Shares Throwback Photo From Her University Days
Glamsquad Magazine:
Here is a throwback photo from Tiwa Savage’s University days


   More Picks
1 Why It Is Time for Me to Take a Second Wife – Comedian Bovi Opens Up - Gist Lovers, 16 hours ago
2 Casting aspersions on great men of God like Pastor Adeboye is unwise and very very dangerous - Doyin Okupe warns Femi Falana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Abacha's CSO saved me from being raped as an Investigative Journalist ' Abike Dabiri-Erewa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 NSCDC is doing well, but needs to do better —Belgore - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Buhari hosts ECOWAS leaders to dinner (Photos) - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
6 Rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduates from university - Pulse Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 Pretty Mike questions motive of ladies who attend church without bra and underwear - Gist Reel, 9 hours ago
8 FirstBank Launches Transact And Win Promo, Rewards Firstmonie Wallet Customers With Exciting Prizes | Investors King - Investor King, 11 hours ago
9 20 bandits, 7 villagers killed as military engage bandits in Zamfara village - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 It's a sin to speak phonetics - Controversial Nigerian evangelist warns people in video, stirs reactions - Legit, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info