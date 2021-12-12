Post News
News at a Glance
Tiwa Savage shares throwback photo from her university days | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- Tiwa Savage shares throwback photo from her university days
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Tiwa Savage Shares Throwback Photo From Her University Days
Glamsquad Magazine:
Here is a throwback photo from Tiwa Savage’s University days
More Picks
1
Why It Is Time for Me to Take a Second Wife – Comedian Bovi Opens Up -
Gist Lovers,
16 hours ago
2
Casting aspersions on great men of God like Pastor Adeboye is unwise and very very dangerous - Doyin Okupe warns Femi Falana -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
Abacha's CSO saved me from being raped as an Investigative Journalist ' Abike Dabiri-Erewa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
NSCDC is doing well, but needs to do better —Belgore -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
5
Buhari hosts ECOWAS leaders to dinner (Photos) - P.M. News -
PM News,
22 hours ago
6
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduates from university -
Pulse Nigeria,
16 hours ago
7
Pretty Mike questions motive of ladies who attend church without bra and underwear -
Gist Reel,
9 hours ago
8
FirstBank Launches Transact And Win Promo, Rewards Firstmonie Wallet Customers With Exciting Prizes | Investors King -
Investor King,
11 hours ago
9
20 bandits, 7 villagers killed as military engage bandits in Zamfara village -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
10
It's a sin to speak phonetics - Controversial Nigerian evangelist warns people in video, stirs reactions -
Legit,
12 hours ago
